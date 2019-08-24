Moon Capital Management LP Has Upped Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Position by $9.98 Million; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined, Shareholder L & S Advisors Boosted Holding

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 14,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 9,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 5.09M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares to 101,876 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru Inc accumulated 10,618 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 0.12% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 47,855 were reported by Kepos Limited Partnership. Glenmede Co Na holds 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 2,062 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 51,476 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 133,748 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 319,925 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 19,400 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 300,000 were accumulated by Dc Advsrs Limited. Northern Tru Corp owns 2.09M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 3,650 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 1.61M shares.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Pick Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Huge Challenges Facing the Next Bed Bath & Beyond CEO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,116 shares to 15,525 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Core Cl I (WATFX) by 35,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,337 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).