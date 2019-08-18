Moon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $21.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Systematic Financial Management LP Increased Cubic Corp. (CUB) Position by $1.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 668,396 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Cubic Corp. (CUB) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 23,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 260,253 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, up from 236,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Cubic Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 362,976 shares traded or 32.61% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. WARNER JOHN H JR also bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. On Friday, June 7 GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 2,716 shares. $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by Aga Anshooman. Shares for $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H on Wednesday, May 8.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 178,103 shares to 74,855 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) by 279,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,734 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 4,759 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). California State Teachers Retirement owns 47,868 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 86,711 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc stated it has 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Pnc Gru Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 10,094 were reported by Us Bankshares De. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Moreover, Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).