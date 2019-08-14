Moon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $14.11 Million; Nike Cl (NKE) Market Valuation Rose While Selway Asset Management Cut by $2.14 Million Its Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 78.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 381,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 101,876 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 483,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 3.66M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 25/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION APPROVES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 31/05/2018 – Fitch Rates General Motors Financial’s Commercial Paper Program ‘F2’; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 14/03/2018 – S.Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea; 25/04/2018 – GM president says close to resolution to fix its S.Korean unit; 09/04/2018 – GM Korea says it may drop Spark, replace with crossover; 27/03/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Proposed disposal of Sportsdata Limited and notice of GM; 13/03/2018 – GM Plans Airbnb-Type Program for Cars (Video); 26/04/2018 – GM CFO CHUCK STEVENS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 2.79 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.71 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.