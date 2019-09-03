Moon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $14.11 Million; As Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed by $3.85 Million Its Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 78.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 381,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 101,876 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 483,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 2.15 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 NET LOSS 1.16 TRLN WON VS 631 BLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – GM’s Cruise CTO Departs After Trouble Recruiting Women Engineers; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 16/04/2018 – LYSOGENE SA LYS.PA – LYS-GM101 IND-ENABLING PRECLINICAL STUDY PROGRAM IN GM: INTENDS TO REPORT LONG-TERM RESULTS IN H2 OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – GM’s Barra Urges Action to Boost Women in Science, Engineering; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Shenanigans (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM After Short Stint Leading Luxury Brand; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA IS SAID TO ASK GM TO ROLL OVER DEBT, CUT INTEREST:RTRS; 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 32,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 167,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 199,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $113.33. About 189,934 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love CyberArk (CYBR) – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Capital One, Fortinet, CyberArk, Qualys and FireEye – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.89 million for 134.92 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heidrick&Struggls Intl Com (NASDAQ:HSII) by 47,417 shares to 59,212 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis Com (NYSE:MTG) by 545,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union corruption case broadens – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Kimco Realty, GM and Monster Beverage – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Faureciaâ€™s new $60M plant in Blue Springs starts making parts for Ford – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 24,440 shares. 180,413 are owned by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 14,647 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 95,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sol holds 8,692 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department stated it has 4,036 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Hamlin Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.39% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 4,891 are held by Focused Wealth Incorporated. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.25% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).