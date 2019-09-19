Moon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Lear (LEA) by $485,805; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding Held by Glacier Peak Capital Llc

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 153.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 43,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 72,327 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 259,082 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 492,915 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06M for 8.52 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $292.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 60,690 shares to 182,963 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

