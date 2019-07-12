Moon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Dana (DAN) Position by $6.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Trimmed Position by $2.65 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 52.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 85,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,285 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 163,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 1.91 million shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 14/05/2018 – Dana Supports American Bar Association Diversity Resolution 113; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 13/03/2018 – DANA OPEN TO U.K. SECONDARY LISTING TO WIN OVER GKN HOLDERS: FT; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 PCT; 30/04/2018 – DANA AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – Dana to Take Over GKN’s Automotive Driveline Business; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association owns 207,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 98,400 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc. Amer International Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 376,741 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 97,344 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp invested 0.1% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Strs Ohio holds 67,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 2.35M shares. D E Shaw & Co reported 1.92 million shares. 25,200 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 3.45M shares. Ftb Advsr owns 632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp has 18,232 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 400 shares. Hillsdale Investment holds 0.01% or 5,600 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 8,155 shares.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 21.62% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.74 per share. DAN’s profit will be $129.52M for 4.99 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.61B for 9.29 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Management stated it has 49,442 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Monarch Cap owns 1.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 99,272 shares. Moreover, Wellington Group Inc Llp has 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shell Asset Management has 1.43 million shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 928,297 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,145 shares. Bridgeway holds 2.87M shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Charter Tru has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 216,000 shares. Bangor National Bank stated it has 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.27% or 150,625 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Novare Capital Lc has 316,542 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Quadrant Management Ltd Liability Com reported 71,947 shares. Cohen Management holds 50,156 shares.