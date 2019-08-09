Moon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $14.42 Million as Market Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 788,846 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 10,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 989,566 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.55M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.22. About 17.25 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 1.84 million shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 39 shares. Moon Cap Management LP reported 47,737 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Quantitative Llc stated it has 0.14% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Kingdon Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,923 shares. Geode Management Llc holds 0.01% or 445,412 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.21 million shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). H Partners Mgmt Ltd Com reported 8.00M shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hbk Invs LP has 0.21% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 278,124 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21 million for 18.02 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 67,540 shares to 164,740 shares, valued at $21.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).