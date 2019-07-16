Moon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Walmart (WMT) Holding; Xylem (XYL) Stock Value Rose While Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Raised Its Position

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 3.32M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirming Walmart’s ‘AA’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating and All Issue-Level Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 6,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,449 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 265,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 478,706 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 130,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,894 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Walmart Stock a Canary in the Economic Coal Mine? – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts: FedEx Still Poised to Deliver Growth, But Not Overnight – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyondâ€™s Struggles Deepen – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart’s China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth annual Prime Day kicks off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 119,747 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,964 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 6,124 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors holds 0.11% or 8,597 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Tru invested in 2.22% or 80,330 shares. 2,022 are held by Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.37% or 12,916 shares. Moreover, State Bank has 2.36% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 76,646 shares. Counsel Ltd Company reported 3,570 shares. Sit Inv Inc owns 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd has 3,831 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 22,030 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 950 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Opus Inv Management reported 47,000 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,453 shares to 114,607 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,034 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mgmt invested 0.83% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 64,061 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 0.02% or 3,538 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 17,400 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 1,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 109,702 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 10,204 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lincoln Cap Ltd invested in 4,488 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 3,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Ri holds 0.18% or 21,090 shares in its portfolio. 64,719 were reported by Rothschild Partners Limited Liability Corp. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Covington Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Trillium Asset Management Ltd has 1.24% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.