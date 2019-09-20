Moon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Dana (DAN) as Market Valuation Declined; South Street Advisors Has Lowered Kb Home (KBH) Position by $3.54 Million

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 141,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 157,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 572,988 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 563,686 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – Dana: Estimated Value for Programs Total More Than GBP300 Million; 23/04/2018 – Dana Launches New Series of Brevini® Winches to Improve Safety, Efficiency of Construction, Material-Handling Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – Melrose succeeds in hostile bid for British engineer GKN; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 23/04/2018 – Dana Launches New Series of Brevini Winches to Improve Safety, Efficiency of Construction, Material-Handling Vehicles; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 67,900 shares in its portfolio. Glendon Mgmt LP holds 724,813 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 319,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 933,123 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd holds 18,125 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 2,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 2.23M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn has 102,592 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 90,503 shares. Alberta Corporation holds 65,577 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 769,253 shares. Moon Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 250,235 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 26,888 shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 10,388 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

