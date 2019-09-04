Moon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by $9.98 Million; Sun Life Finl (SLF) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Boosted Its Stake by $548,986 as Stock Price Rose

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 14,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.05 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 239,502 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 09/05/2018 – KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller closes Sun Life Home Run to Health youth fitness program with free game tickets for kids; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company's stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 3.16M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Whittier Trust Co holds 558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 127,204 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.08% or 11.58M shares. 995,880 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 776,427 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 212,964 shares. Netherlands-based Kempen Mgmt Nv has invested 0.47% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 287,460 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 19,400 shares. 18,404 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Bed Bath & Beyond Down 43% in a Year: Soft Margins to Blame? – Nasdaq" on June 20, 2019

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares to 168,894 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,876 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).