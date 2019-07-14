Moon Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Position by $9.98 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Dowling & Yahnke Boosted by $1.62 Million Its Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, up from 44,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 11.10M shares traded or 115.22% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Art Advsr Limited invested in 318,068 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 11,449 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 787 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 2.89M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 713,946 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 49,000 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com reported 0.06% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Raymond James And holds 24,318 shares.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,894 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 2,852 shares to 43,623 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,877 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 302,591 were accumulated by Blair William & Co Il. Moreover, Cumberland Prns Ltd has 0.56% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Guggenheim Ltd Llc accumulated 130,558 shares. Sol Mgmt has 0.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,164 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 106,590 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Com holds 2.69% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 6,448 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.01% or 2,350 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Homrich And Berg holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,584 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And holds 19,347 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation holds 0.19% or 6,859 shares. Lourd Cap Llc reported 106,703 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc invested in 0.05% or 21,350 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Company invested in 27,107 shares or 1.06% of the stock.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.