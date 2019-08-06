Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Dana (DAN) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Kbr (KBR) Share Value Rose, Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Stake by $950,000

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 2.16 million shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combination Would Create Dana Plc; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $3.05; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s James Kamsickas to Be President, Chief Executive, Director; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division; 02/05/2018 – Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 09/03/2018 – GKN TIE W/ DANA CONDITIONAL ON MELROSE OFFER LAPSING, WITHDRAWN; 24/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Leadership in Advancing Automotive Fuel Cell Stacks at Hannover Messe 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dana Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAN)

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 907,653 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 957,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.26. About 1.12 million shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/04/2018 – KBR: Assumed Operational Control of Aspire Defence Ventures in January; 25/04/2018 – KBR COMPLETES DEBT-ONLY REFINANCING WITH $2.15B CREDIT LINE; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Awarded a Contract by Saudi Aramco and SABIC to Develop Crude Oil-to-Chemicals Complex; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – KBR GETS CONTRACT BY SAUDI ARAMCO/SABIC; NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – ROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND RECENT M&A AND PROJECT REQUIREMENTS AND TO PERMANENTLY FINANCE EXISTING REVOLVER BORROWING; 14/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Combat Water Supply System Contract for UK Ministry of Defence; 08/05/2018 – KBR GETS PRE-FEED CONTRACT FOR INPEX LNG PROJECT IN INDONESIA; 26/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR; 21/04/2018 – DJ KBR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 6,149 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 498 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 38 shares or 0% of the stock. 80,000 were reported by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 69,743 were reported by Alps. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt stated it has 116,477 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,602 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt has 42,063 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 93,057 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 21,279 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 57,908 were reported by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Petrus Lta stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dana Selected to Provide e-Propulsion System for Hydrogen Fuel Development Project in Alberta, Canada – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dana Incorporated Earns 2018 FCA Supplier of the Year Recognition – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 26,276 shares to 53,076 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 14,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).