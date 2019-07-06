Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding as Shares Rose; Hollencrest Securities Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $384,430; Share Price Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 1.11M shares traded or 51.24% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bragg Fin Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 27,215 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 10,181 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 155,105 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 46,225 shares. Washington Trust Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 119,682 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 0.47% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 42,278 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 5,716 shares. Narwhal Mngmt reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 67,232 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Ltd Llc. Mai Capital Management owns 28,299 shares. Park National Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,291 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 7,981 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 3,700 are owned by S&Co. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares to 155,160 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C also sold $3.50 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.