Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Dana (DAN) as Share Value Declined; Bp Plc Has Increased Its Stake in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Price Declined

Bp Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 11,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 93,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 2.06M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 2.14M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises Profit, Sales Outlook — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q EPS 73c; 12/03/2018 – TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company Will Be Domiciled in U.K. as Dana Plc; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 27/03/2018 – Melrose commits to five-year ownership of GKN’s Aerospace division; 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B; 29/03/2018 – Dana Comments on Decision by GKN Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; TOTAL DEAL VALUE $3.5B; 07/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S GKN GKN.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO MERGE ITS DRIVELINE AUTOMOTIVE UNIT WITH DANA INCORPORATED DAN.N

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10,200 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank & Of Newtown has 7,466 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Art Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 65,305 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Co holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.27 million shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St James Invest Llc reported 644,150 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,700 shares. 717,715 are held by Adage Cap Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,155 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,382 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Neville Rodie Shaw owns 5,036 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Limited owns 4,326 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.12% or 5,218 shares in its portfolio.