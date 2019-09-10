Moon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $4.83 Million as Share Value Rose; Cutler Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 4.96M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE LOOKING AT BUYING PILLPACK: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues Walmart For Disability Harassment; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IN THE SHORT TERM IT WILL RACE TO BUILD SCALE WITH FLIPKART; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 1.66 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 639,283 shares. The Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.53% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Axa owns 274,754 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wharton Business Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2,656 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hennessy Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt accumulated 124,360 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Iron Fin Limited Liability stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 133,706 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd accumulated 27,835 shares. Private Trust Na reported 0.24% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,311 shares.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Walmart earnings: Amazon Prime Day was a good thing for Walmart – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Large-Cap Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares to 212,182 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 252,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,737 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,472 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs accumulated 8,597 shares. Peoples Fincl holds 0.27% or 5,490 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants accumulated 162,065 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 13,764 shares. Horan Advsr Limited Com owns 23,209 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. 3,906 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mngmt. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 31,148 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 20,474 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc invested in 4,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westchester Capital Management stated it has 3.95% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 330,153 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Hodges Mgmt Inc stated it has 48,740 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Broadview Lc has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,500 shares.