Moon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Position; Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Decreased Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding by $849,854 as Market Valuation Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 527 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 18,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 1.10M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 4.01 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brand new look at Bed Bath & Beyond – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond Succumbs to Activists – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activists bark at Bed Bath & Beyond again – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2019: FRSH, BBBY, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares to 101,876 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Llc invested in 59,275 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 359,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 11.58 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4.78 million shares. Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 10,855 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.02% or 11,000 shares. 97,070 were accumulated by Comerica Bancshares. Citigroup invested in 497,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De owns 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 1.30 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 27,319 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.19% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 1,500 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 212,964 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $298,408 activity.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Can Seagate’s HDD Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Renovo and Seagate work together to develop next generation data management solutions for autonomous vehicles – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seagate Technology: Overvalued In A Down Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Seagate (STX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.23 million for 14.21 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares to 15,136 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,200 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 4,258 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.28% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 811,698 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 766,189 shares. 8,414 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Argi Inv Limited Liability reported 59,148 shares stake. Cypress Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 7,399 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.19% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 129,990 shares. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp Inc has invested 0.1% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 382 are held by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Regentatlantic Capital owns 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 5,148 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Communications has invested 0.19% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zeke Advisors accumulated 8,638 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity.