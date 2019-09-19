Moon Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Lear (LEA) by $485,805; Hs Management Partners Increased American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $8.13 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 66,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 611,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.43M, up from 544,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 1.92 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $118.97. About 442,204 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford Company holds 215,439 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,384 shares. Triangle Wealth accumulated 2,891 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hartline stated it has 10,713 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated accumulated 7,198 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Middleton Ma holds 5,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 350,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Haverford Financial stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has 168,975 shares. 9.45 million are held by Northern Trust. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc stated it has 12,491 shares. Zacks Investment reported 0.53% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,155 shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 56,125 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $207.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 691,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,550 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $292.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 600,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $113.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06M for 8.52 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.