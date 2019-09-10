Moon Capital Management LP Cut General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $14.11 Million; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding Held by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 78.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 381,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 101,876 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 483,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 6.87 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise Unit Draws $2.25 Billion Softbank Investment (Correct); 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS DEAL WILL RESULT IN SOFTBANK VISION FUND OWNING 19.6 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 17/05/2018 – Decibel Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 23/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION TO VOTE ON TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT BY APRIL 26; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 09/05/2018 – GM’S OVERSEAS OPERATIONS TO BUY MORE PARTS FROM S.KOREAN SUPPLIERS – MINISTRY; 18/04/2018 – JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN COMMENTS ON GM EXIT IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial: Available Liquidity $19.4 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler overtakes General Motors in profits

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 435,747 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.60 million, up from 433,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.36. About 4.61 million shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 0.28% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 62,889 shares. Btc Capital Inc owns 47,520 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na accumulated 41,665 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Virtu Finance Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 1.46M are owned by Neuberger Berman Limited. Baystate Wealth Limited Co accumulated 0% or 307 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 21,056 shares. James Investment Rech Inc stated it has 343,286 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors has 116,591 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bank Of The West reported 128,261 shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 38,566 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 37,600 shares. 456,003 are held by Cibc Ww Corporation.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58 billion for 5.24 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 3,220 shares to 35,461 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,725 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).