Moon Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Walmart (WMT); Aon Plc (AON) Market Valuation Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Raised Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $194.53. About 418,411 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.91. About 4.92 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 27/04/2018 – RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 15/05/2018 – `Leery’ Customers Prompt Walmart to Shelve Self-Scanning Service; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 24/04/2018 – Walmart Partners With DoorDash For Home Delivery — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER

More recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 18,162 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $162.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,912 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares to 101,876 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust Communication invested in 80,330 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Monarch Capital Mgmt has 77,021 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsrs has 2,543 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 122,895 shares. 9,484 are held by Spirit Of America Corporation. Axa reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ws Lllp invested 0.73% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Lp accumulated 52,983 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insur has 0.79% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 4,094 are owned by Paragon Ltd. Ntv Asset holds 3,831 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 12.04 million shares. Insight 2811 invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hrt Financial Lc accumulated 31,609 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 128,029 are owned by Moon Management L P.