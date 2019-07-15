Moon Capital Management Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $807,960; Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Sasco Capital Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,494 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.68 million, down from 11,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 3.90 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 117,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, down from 493,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 2.79 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 880 shares to 57,076 shares, valued at $3.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 40 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,894 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.63 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

