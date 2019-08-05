Moon Capital Management Lowered Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $23.79 Million; Stock Price Rose; Covington Capital Management Increases Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 5,435 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 3,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.99. About 301,099 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 112,876 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27B, down from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 253,806 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,120 shares to 26,249 shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.