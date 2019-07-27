Moon Capital Management Lowered Its Agco (AGCO) Position; Cott (COT) Shorts Up By 27.31%

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) had an increase of 27.31% in short interest. COT’s SI was 1.99M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.31% from 1.56M shares previously. With 951,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT)’s short sellers to cover COT’s short positions. The SI to Cott Corporation’s float is 1.55%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 679,765 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 898 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 35,059 shares with $2.44B value, down from 35,957 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $5.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 389,516 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

Among 4 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 988.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Cott Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 41,951 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 299,219 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 903,508 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Raymond James And accumulated 81,113 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Company reported 656,847 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 349,630 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 38,122 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Philadelphia Co holds 10,100 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has invested 1.4% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has 410,817 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Harrington Thomas. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 26 Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 51,405 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Adient Plc stake by 700 shares to 63,468 valued at $822.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 30 shares and now owns 21,943 shares. Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $77.38’s average target is 2.10% above currents $75.79 stock price. Agco had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Jefferies upgraded the shares of AGCO in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Wells Fargo.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. COLLAR GARY L had sold 5,000 shares worth $322,215 on Friday, February 15. 3,300 AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) shares with value of $214,500 were sold by Smith Lucinda B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 344 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 11,413 shares. Marco Invest Management Limited has 0.23% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 145,321 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 156,423 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.3% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Tiaa Cref Llc owns 80,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc holds 613,090 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C holds 0.01% or 18,800 shares. 5,939 are owned by Hodges Capital. 3,782 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Eqis Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.05% or 8,280 shares. Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 12,488 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,045 shares.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.87 million for 11.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.05% EPS growth.