Moon Capital Management Lowered By $23.79 Million Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; Cullen Capital Management Cut Hcp (HCP) Stake By $543,120

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 0.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 510 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 112,876 shares with $5.27 billion value, down from 113,386 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $49.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 1.81M shares traded or 35.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Hcp Inc. (HCP) stake by 1.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,520 shares as Hcp Inc. (HCP)’s stock rose 1.43%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 1.17 million shares with $36.53 million value, down from 1.18M last quarter. Hcp Inc. now has $15.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 1.85 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Co Ltd has 30,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern invested in 8.54 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 142,571 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 99,118 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Riverhead Cap Lc has 0.12% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 93,280 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel has 0.69% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 29,876 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com invested in 2.91 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 64,715 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated reported 8,291 shares. Com Comml Bank stated it has 16,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na reported 3,403 shares stake. Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.36% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 68,760 shares. 137,589 are held by Cipher L P.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) stake by 16,795 shares to 48,815 valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) stake by 4,950 shares and now owns 295,130 shares. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF) was raised too.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.53 million for 18.48 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

