Moon Capital Management Lifted Stake in 3M Co (MMM) as Valuation Declined; Martin Currie LTD Increases Stake in Epam Sys (EPAM)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 363,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42 million, up from 355,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 131,989 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,629 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.47M, up from 1,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,306 shares to 194,779 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 15,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,060 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,300 were reported by Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. C M Bidwell And Limited holds 0.14% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 845 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 101,205 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Com owns 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 89,257 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 5,476 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,304 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 2,560 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 38,544 shares. Pnc Services holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,364 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3,565 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.18% or 20,395 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 7,974 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co has 31,461 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5,730 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aspiriant Limited Liability Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gradient Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 2,833 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management holds 2,177 shares. Motco holds 0.45% or 21,754 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Finemark Natl Bank Trust holds 60,225 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 37,062 shares. California-based Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department has invested 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 58,823 shares. 6,966 were reported by Fairfield Bush &. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 258,233 shares. 10,567 were reported by Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability. Chesley Taft & Assocs Llc reported 62,791 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 85 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $1.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,059 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

