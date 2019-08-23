Moon Capital Management Lifted Lgi Homes (LGIH) Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shorts Up By 17.41%

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) stake by 1.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc acquired 880 shares as Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH)’s stock rose 0.51%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 57,076 shares with $3.44 billion value, up from 56,196 last quarter. Lgi Homes Inc now has $1.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 161,459 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had an increase of 17.41% in short interest. PSX's SI was 5.99M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.41% from 5.10 million shares previously. With 2.74 million avg volume, 2 days are for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)'s short sellers to cover PSX's short positions. The SI to Phillips 66's float is 1.32%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership has 77,164 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,212 shares. Profund Advisors invested in 15,511 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Landscape Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fiera Capital reported 38,873 shares stake. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 87,500 shares stake. Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 10,969 shares. First Interstate Bank reported 682 shares stake. Pitcairn invested in 0.07% or 6,400 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc stated it has 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc owns 6,986 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 107,573 shares. First City accumulated 2,333 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney, a New York-based fund reported 50,538 shares.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $44.16 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. Shares for $165,816 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 8.67% above currents $98.46 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 15 to “Hold”. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) stake by 1,943 shares to 76,057 valued at $4.47B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 898 shares and now owns 35,059 shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment owns 27,185 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 774 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 22,798 shares. Geode Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 7,200 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,575 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 74,434 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 46 shares. Scout Invs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 146,903 shares. 66,823 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Co. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 3,267 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Among 3 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LGI Homes has $68 highest and $6200 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is -18.44% below currents $80.1 stock price. LGI Homes had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 6. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) on Wednesday, August 7 to “Sell” rating.