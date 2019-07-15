Moon Capital Management Lifted Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $779.61 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, First Interstate Bank Lifted Its Stake

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3043.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 6.79M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 24,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38B, up from 81,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.97M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,861 shares to 157,728 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,063 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 368,510 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 10,249 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 500,303 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 455,128 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 1.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 86,533 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd invested in 2,289 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Mngmt has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,885 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 199,558 shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bender Robert Assoc accumulated 16,369 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability owns 1.41% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 145,144 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 20,123 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 1,818 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Nvidia is a ‘no-brainer’ buy if the chipmaker crunch persists, expert says – CNBC” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Has Pulled 4 Interim Levers to Reclaim Lost Ground – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Global X Robotics and AI ETF Is Just OK Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4,680 shares to 131,692 shares, valued at $3.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,059 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).