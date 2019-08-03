Moon Capital Management Lifted Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding; Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Osisko Gold Royalty (TSE:OR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Osisko Gold Royalty has $18 highest and $17 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 9.58% above currents $15.97 stock price. Osisko Gold Royalty had 2 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. See Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) latest ratings:

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Upgrade

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) stake by 0.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc acquired 40 shares as Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 25,894 shares with $1.29 billion value, up from 25,854 last quarter. Oaktree Cap Group Llc now has $8.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 524,641 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’

Among 2 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oaktree Capital Group Llc has $49 highest and $43 lowest target. $46’s average target is -9.27% below currents $50.7 stock price. Oaktree Capital Group Llc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 72,380 shares or 2.92% of the stock. M&R Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 3.55 million shares. Omers Administration reported 0.1% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 228,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 18,811 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 113,515 are held by Raymond James &. Griffin Asset reported 23,245 shares stake. 24,469 are held by Ameriprise Fin. Water Island Capital Limited has 3.32% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 1.11 million shares. Alpine Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 128,810 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp invested in 0.1% or 220,500 shares. 19,956 were reported by Catalyst Capital Limited Co. Pinnacle Fincl Partners reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 1,190 shares to 82,475 valued at $2.00 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 85 shares and now owns 10,419 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Anne Klein label acquired by newly-formed management platform WHP – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term declares $0.1171 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. It has 5% net smelter returns royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada.