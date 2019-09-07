Moon Capital Management Increases Stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH); Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose While 13D Management Trimmed Position

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 57,076 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44B, up from 56,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 170,125 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting lnvented (LGI-2302); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Perspiration Guard for Itching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Rev $279M; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares to 48,929 shares, valued at $6.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 85 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,419 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Grandeur Peak Advisors Lc accumulated 31,825 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 70 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 173,458 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 26,311 shares. Cap Growth Limited Partnership holds 1.19% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 320,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 61,048 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Montgomery Mngmt Inc has 2.52% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 93,940 shares. U S Invsts Inc holds 17,327 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Lc stated it has 42,888 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 7,254 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 800 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares to 54,942 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 43,513 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 19,464 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Limited holds 413,433 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Aviance Mgmt Limited reported 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 7,335 shares. Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tcw Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 50,000 were reported by Dsam Prns (London) Ltd. 3G Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.08 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 257,623 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.56M for 77.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.