Moon Capital Management Increases Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA); Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Has Cut Position

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 39.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 80,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 121,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 201,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 1.67M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 65,650 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 billion, up from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 1.04M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 164 shares to 1,465 shares, valued at $253.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,723 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A (Call) by 627,110 shares to 669,100 shares, valued at $97.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.