Moon Capital Management Increased Stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH) by $53.01 Million as Stock Rose; As Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Cut Its Stake by $362,208

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 57,076 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44B, up from 56,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 200,594 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening at PrairieStar near Loveland; 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Rev $279M; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 11,198 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raub Brock Capital Limited Partnership holds 4.62% or 260,737 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 28,076 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. 48,125 were accumulated by Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd owns 3,550 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Mngmt reported 1,743 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Keybank Association Oh reported 576,147 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj holds 0.21% or 3,200 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 6,041 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 247,980 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,666 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Arrow Fin holds 22,925 shares. Town Country Financial Bank Trust Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication reported 14,430 shares.

