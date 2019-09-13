Moon Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) as Market Valuation Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Holding

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 565 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 31,295 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 billion, up from 30,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 76,947 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 10,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 191,692 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.24M, down from 202,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 1.25 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO lllustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 11/05/2018 – Lilly to Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO BUY AURKA PHARMA

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 25,060 shares to 349,601 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 837,709 shares. Private Trust Na owns 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,314 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 5,925 shares in its portfolio. 19,070 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Saturna Capital Corp has 3.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.23% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.31 million shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma holds 0.07% or 4,150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,478 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Systematic Mngmt LP owns 9,295 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ifrah Financial owns 7,762 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 410,334 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Sectoral Asset Mgmt accumulated 106,665 shares. Waverton Invest Ltd stated it has 12,155 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.37 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 40 shares to 112,836 shares, valued at $5.39 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 148,458 shares. Prudential accumulated 273,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 4,921 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 76 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 235,416 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 870 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 32,164 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) or 37,276 shares. Palisade Management Limited Company Nj reported 310,684 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 9,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

