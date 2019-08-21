Moon Capital Management Holding In Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Was Boosted; Greenhaven Associates Has Increased Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding by $2.07 Million; Share Value Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 30,730 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 billion, up from 24,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 78,769 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q EPS $1.70; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 748,748 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 13.86 million shares to 9.27M shares, valued at $306.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10 shares to 11,494 shares, valued at $928.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.