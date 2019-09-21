Moon Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $43.54 Million as Valuation Rose; Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Position in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by $1.92 Million as Shares Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,723 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30B, down from 21,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 42,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 46,557 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 89,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invesco Limited stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peregrine Asset Advisers, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,832 shares. Bellecapital Interest Ltd has 3.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Annex Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Co has 171,448 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush Co has invested 3.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Co has 23,824 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Next Fin Grp Inc owns 86,941 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,459 shares. National Bank Of Stockton has invested 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Tortoise Ltd has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 5.66% stake.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 5,683 shares to 137,375 shares, valued at $3.40B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 17,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 782,848 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 24,530 are owned by Raymond James Svcs Advisors. 170 were accumulated by Howe Rusling. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 713,198 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 320,033 shares. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tcw Grp Inc Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 90,689 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 42,070 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 353,532 shares. United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Impinj Inc by 36,185 shares to 54,014 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technology by 36,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

