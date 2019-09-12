Moon Capital Management Has Upped Its Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Holding by $840.97 Million; Share Value Rose; Sigma Planning Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Position by $2.54 Million; Stock Price Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 17,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 43,909 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09B, up from 26,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 1.81 million shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO: FINAL FDA APPROVAL, PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE BRAND OTC; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 77.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 8,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 11,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $249.81. About 1.34 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 210 shares to 3,226 shares, valued at $643.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,876 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.93M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 23,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv owns 12,722 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 113,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 264,396 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 49 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Mivtachim The Workers Social Insur Fund Ltd (Under Special Management) holds 2.21 million shares or 5.15% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.05% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 75,394 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 92,700 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 65,283 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.01 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,049 shares to 4,049 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

