Moon Capital Management Has Trimmed Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Holding By $114.07 Million; Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shorts Lowered By 3.53%

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,943 shares as Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT)’s stock 0.00%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 76,057 shares with $4.47 billion value, down from 78,000 last quarter. Luxoft Hldg Inc now has $2.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 74.11% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) had a decrease of 3.53% in short interest. PED’s SI was 257,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.53% from 266,600 shares previously. With 40,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s short sellers to cover PED’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 23,410 shares traded. PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) has declined 44.87% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.87% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Jefferies Finl Group Inc stake by 32,204 shares to 182,417 valued at $3.43B in 2019Q1. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 6 shares and now owns 1,629 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

