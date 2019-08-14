Moon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) by $114.07 Million; Fj Capital Management Has Boosted Its Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Holding

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 595,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 24,796 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 76,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 billion, down from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 72.85% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot

Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT)

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 17,910 shares to 126,289 shares, valued at $2.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,730 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,025 shares to 44,975 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) by 20,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,664 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Panagora Asset reported 255,795 shares stake. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 58,679 shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 0.02% or 247,204 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 37,017 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has 17,600 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). State Street owns 332,814 shares. Century stated it has 17,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Co invested in 0% or 44,853 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 13,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 32,208 shares.