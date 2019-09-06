Moon Capital Management Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Stake By $84.24 Million; Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Shorts Increased By 29.27%

Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) had an increase of 29.27% in short interest. MSL’s SI was 524,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.27% from 405,600 shares previously. With 82,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL)’s short sellers to cover MSL’s short positions. The SI to Midsouth Bancorp’s float is 3.57%. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 53,158 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 1,865 shares with $357.88M value, down from 2,304 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $243.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 3.09M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking services and products to commercial and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $171.48 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) stake by 880 shares to 57,076 valued at $3.44B in 2019Q1. It also upped Kkr & Co Inc stake by 17,910 shares and now owns 126,289 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75's average target is -0.61% below currents $228.15 stock price.

