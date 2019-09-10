Moon Capital Management Has Raised Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stake; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Central Securities Has Decreased Its Position

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $15.46 during the last trading session, reaching $341.49. About 97,832 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 25,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29B, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 141,883 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Glob Endowment Management LP accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Capwealth reported 10,143 shares stake. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Greenwich Investment Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has invested 1.56% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Fmr Ltd holds 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 4.56M shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Allen Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 28,029 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers holds 159,347 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 226,708 shares. Creative Planning holds 18,811 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability invested in 783,793 shares. Stifel stated it has 115,439 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 228,396 shares stake.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1,190 shares to 82,475 shares, valued at $2.00B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,864 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

