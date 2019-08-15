Moon Capital Management Has Raised American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; Btc Capital Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Moon Capital Management Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 1.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc acquired 990 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 70,512 shares with $3.04B value, up from 69,522 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $46.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.86% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 8.21M shares traded or 97.38% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 7,411 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 123,515 shares with $14.57M value, down from 130,926 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Vaughan Therese M, worth $51,710.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3,266 shares. Whittier stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Co Financial Bank reported 10,546 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 17,557 shares. Axa reported 0.15% stake. Edgar Lomax Communications Va reported 239,450 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 274,570 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 355 were reported by Oakworth Capital. 70 are owned by Toth Advisory Corp. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 24,173 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pecaut holds 3.87% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 76,050 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 14,866 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,562 shares to 35,486 valued at $7.13 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) stake by 1,943 shares and now owns 76,057 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American International Group has $5700 highest and $48 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is -1.99% below currents $53.39 stock price. American International Group had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.11% above currents $133.98 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 3,899 shares to 53,621 valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,934 shares and now owns 16,460 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.