Moon Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Cincinnati Finl (CINF); As Chipotle Mexican Grill (Call) (CMG) Share Price Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Trimmed Stake by $27.05 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Call) (CMG) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $794.59. About 197,365 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 45 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 6,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559.01M, up from 6,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 266,479 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $4.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,059 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 414,223 shares to 519,623 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $87.26M for 64.08 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.