Moon Capital Management Has Lifted At&T (T) Stake; Lincluden Management LTD Increased Its Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Position

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) stake by 13.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 1.32M shares as Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s stock declined 9.56%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 11.34M shares with $36.74 million value, up from 10.02 million last quarter. Crescent Point Energy Corp. now has $1.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 1.81 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point wins proxy battle, staves off activist push; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS FULL SLATE OF DIRECTORS ELECTED, FENDS OFF APPROACH BY ACTIVIST CATION CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 24/04/2018 – Leading Independent Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Crescent Point Shareholders Vote for All Management Nominees and Warns About Cation’s “Decidedly Vague Plan”; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS COMMENTED ON A REPORT FROM GLASS LEWIS & CO REGARDING ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AT CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP; 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Reinforces Its Current Plan for Change

Moon Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 0.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc acquired 84 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 18,488 shares with $579.77M value, up from 18,404 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $256.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased American Tower Corp stake by 4,290 shares to 13,915 valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Welltower Inc. stake by 18,015 shares and now owns 16,195 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.10% above currents $35.26 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.