Moon Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) by $4.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Valuation Declined While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Raised Stake by $380,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 950% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.33 million market cap company. It closed at $4.25 lastly. It is down 53.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 41 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 6,549 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678.97 million, up from 6,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 421,191 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 242 shares to 26,481 shares, valued at $3.56 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 5,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,328 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF).

