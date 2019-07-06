Moon Capital Management Has Increased Holding in At&T (T) by $2.63 Million as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cognios Capital Has Cut Stake

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 84 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.77 million, up from 18,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 6,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atlassian Keeps Moving Forward with M&A – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: JPM, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Associates Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dodge And Cox owns 31.62 million shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Bouchey Fincl Group Inc Ltd invested in 7,084 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 202,654 shares. One Mngmt Limited Company holds 51,485 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Interocean Capital Limited Liability has invested 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 8.19% stake. C Worldwide Grp Incorporated Holding A S owns 4.07 million shares or 6.08% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conning reported 171,857 shares stake. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,621 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 3.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baxter Bros holds 6.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 221,197 shares. Clough Prtnrs LP holds 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 287,000 shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 29,629 shares to 101,588 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Modern Media Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AT&T Stock Slides as Investors Mull Its Streaming Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pepsico: A Trucker In Shipper’s Clothing – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap, Wisconsin-based fund reported 42,027 shares. Wills Fin Gp owns 83,499 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 343,649 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce holds 0.7% or 147,329 shares in its portfolio. City Hldgs Communications invested in 1.19% or 134,462 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group owns 23,097 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Inc reported 159,505 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 53,521 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability reported 79,040 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Whittier Trust owns 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 402,011 shares. Lathrop Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 17,480 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 13,543 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 510 shares to 112,876 shares, valued at $5.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,865 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).