Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Stock Value Rose; Iszo Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Caredx (CDNA) by $29.95 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,876 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 billion, down from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.26B market cap company. It closed at $49.49 lastly. It is down 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 469,823 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

