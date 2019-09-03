Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) as Share Price Rose; Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Chegg Com (CHGG) by $410,780 as Valuation Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc Com (CHGG) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 10,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 459,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, down from 470,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 706,343 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 69,864 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25B, down from 69,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 818,329 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $250.02M for 6.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1,330 shares to 70,205 shares, valued at $763.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,868 shares to 21,110 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings.