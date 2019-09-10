Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stake; Aci Worldwide (ACIW)’s Sentiment Is 1.76

Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 134 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 76 sold and trimmed holdings in Aci Worldwide Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 113.29 million shares, down from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Aci Worldwide Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 65 Increased: 81 New Position: 53.

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM)’s stock declined 2.76%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 131,692 shares with $3.23B value, down from 136,372 last quarter. Sk Telecom Ltd now has $14.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 145,630 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 7.58% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. for 100,800 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 4.76 million shares or 5.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, P2 Capital Partners Llc has 4.3% invested in the company for 1.57 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 2.42% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.63 million shares.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.46M for 65.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 1.53M shares traded or 101.34% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 44.4 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 5,368 shares to 26,723 valued at $3.13 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 1,120 shares and now owns 26,249 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

