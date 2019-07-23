Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Position; Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hawaiian Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of HA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. See Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) latest ratings:

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,943 shares as Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT)’s stock declined 0.98%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 76,057 shares with $4.47B value, down from 78,000 last quarter. Luxoft Hldg Inc now has $2.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 71.06% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3 shares to 3,865 valued at $455.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 24,440 shares and now owns 105,886 shares. Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 324,308 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/05/2018 – Qantas says has been given more time to clarify description of Chinese territories; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $665.4M; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 27/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS $2.84; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Economic Fuel Cost $1.96 Per Gallon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Riverhead Ltd Com holds 8,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.13% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). First Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Pnc Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 5,236 shares. Automobile Association holds 13,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 46,100 shares. 9,685 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 106,115 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 11,376 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 48 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).