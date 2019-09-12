Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $28.43 Million; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Decreased by $336,024 Its Stake

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,465 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.94 million, down from 1,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $170.8. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 15,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 19,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 5.54M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth stated it has 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.77% or 36,812 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Co stated it has 117,830 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. South Street Advsr Llc holds 12,790 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 614 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc accumulated 22,540 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 9,236 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 202,340 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt Inc reported 10,950 shares. 319,461 were accumulated by Welch Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Green Square Cap Ltd has invested 0.78% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 334,347 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,881 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,010 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors has 2,775 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.77 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96 million and $602.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,200 shares to 2,175 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc has 11,940 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 7,225 shares. Neumann Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.7% or 6,536 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 0.83% or 67,384 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sterling Cap Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,827 are owned by Shelton Cap. Peoples Corporation owns 16,252 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi holds 0.13% or 2,650 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.1% or 33,840 shares. Gam Ag invested in 18,460 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny owns 2,002 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 118,022 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lourd Capital Lc reported 4,750 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,751 shares to 63,516 shares, valued at $3.46B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.68 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

