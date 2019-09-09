Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $246.42 Million; Share Value Rose; Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Stock Value Rose While Contour Asset Management Cut by $90.46 Million Its Position

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38B, down from 50,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 575,005 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 13.99M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 49,975 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 24,126 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 458,748 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 6,175 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chevy Chase has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 223,375 shares. Brown Advisory reported 2,605 shares. Bbt Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,249 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.28% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Eqis Management reported 7,003 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $692.28 million for 14.97 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30 shares to 21,943 shares, valued at $4.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 32,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16M shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $100.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

