Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $1.91 Million; Market Value Rose; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shares Declined, Strs Ohio Has Lowered by $1.97 Million Its Holding

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 112,836 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39B, down from 112,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 35,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 818,631 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.75 million, down from 854,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 565 shares to 31,295 shares, valued at $2.56B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 41 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 18,455 shares to 73,692 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Company Oh accumulated 7,017 shares. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated holds 96,805 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Natl Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Trust Company Of Virginia Va has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,729 shares. Coldstream Management invested in 37,632 shares or 0.18% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 21,690 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 14,262 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alabama-based Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Atalanta Sosnoff Lc accumulated 0.02% or 9,550 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Company owns 806 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.12% or 149,425 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 9.80 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.